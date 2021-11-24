Tornado (TCORE) Price Hits $77.32 on Top Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Tornado has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $77.32 or 0.00133146 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $463,936.88 and approximately $1,968.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00071070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.84 or 0.07386904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,456.06 or 0.98936591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

