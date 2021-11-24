TotemFi (TOTM) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $262,813.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.77 or 0.07407349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,201.83 or 1.00174174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

