TouchCon (TOC) Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $63,545.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

