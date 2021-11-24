Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$21,780.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.56 per share, with a total value of C$21,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,406,566.24.

Earl Henry Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84.

TSE TOU traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.39. The stock has a market cap of C$13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$16.47 and a 52-week high of C$48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.9799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.54.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.