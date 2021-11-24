Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 1,351 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $3,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $627.94. 10,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,486. The company has a market capitalization of $247.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $651.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.