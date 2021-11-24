Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,429 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $26,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 127,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.62. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $255.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

