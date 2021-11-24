Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TOWN. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 142.06 ($1.86) on Wednesday. Town Centre Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.66. The company has a market capitalization of £75.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.