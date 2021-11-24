TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 24,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 259,500 shares.The stock last traded at $621.11 and had previously closed at $625.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.39.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.