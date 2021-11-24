TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $3.05. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 392,063 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

