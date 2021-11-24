Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.04

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 331769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,377 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

