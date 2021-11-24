Treat DAO Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.75 or 0.07422405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,886.18 or 1.00745676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

