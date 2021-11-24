TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.02. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 70.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. 11,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,598. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

