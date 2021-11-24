Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 97.34 ($1.27). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 232,314 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £199.80 million and a P/E ratio of 28.79.

Tribal Group Company Profile (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

