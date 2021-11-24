Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.31. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 416,578 shares changing hands.

TCW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$806.14 million and a PE ratio of -38.57.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

