Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Senior Officer Wissam Francis Sells 31,561 Shares

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.
TSE:TCN traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.94. 253,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,267. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.22.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.9105278 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.73.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
