Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Senior Officer Wissam Francis Sells 31,561 Shares

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.94. 253,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,267. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.22.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.9105278 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

TCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.73.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

