Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBOX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.18.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

