Trittium (TRTT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,709.00

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Trittium has a market cap of $5.36 million and $32,709.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trittium has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trittium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00066803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.61 or 0.07413932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,188.59 or 0.99795421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trittium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trittium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trittium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.