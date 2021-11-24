TriumphX (TRIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.70 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market cap of $10.35 million and $2.70 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00249905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,631,271.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars.

