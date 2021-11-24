TROY (TROY) Market Cap Hits $121.12 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. One TROY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. TROY has a total market capitalization of $121.12 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.87 or 0.07416218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,593.65 or 0.99744171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

