Truist Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $135.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Truist from $118.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.
Shares of ABBV opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53.
In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
