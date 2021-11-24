Truist Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $135.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Truist from $118.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.