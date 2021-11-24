Truist Raises Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $58.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. 277,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,998,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.