Truist Securities Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $301.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $262.00 to $301.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.76. The company has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

