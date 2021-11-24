Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Shares Down 1.6%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.