Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.41. 338,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,495. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$22.13 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 40.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.72.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9803266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

