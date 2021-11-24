Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Cap Reaches $57,922.34

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 25% against the dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $57,922.34 and approximately $3,665.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

