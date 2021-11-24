Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.26. 15,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,681,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tuya by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

