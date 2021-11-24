TwoKeyEconomy Reaches Market Capitalization of $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045756 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00240775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011930 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.