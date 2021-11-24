U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

