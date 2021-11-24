U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Lisa M. Pate Sells 20,000 Shares

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:USX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $436.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

