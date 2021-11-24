UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,049 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of German American Bancorp worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GABC stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.74.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

