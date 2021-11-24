UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,037 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nabors Industries worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $206,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBR. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NBR opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($22.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

