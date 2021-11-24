UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,093 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In related news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,757 shares of company stock worth $2,223,665. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $96.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.