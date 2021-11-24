UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,862 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,721 shares of company stock worth $4,752,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FLWS opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

