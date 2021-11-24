UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,755 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Zogenix worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.