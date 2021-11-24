UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 26.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the second quarter worth about $608,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 102.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 666,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after buying an additional 337,765 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 38.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 807.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

MCFE stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

