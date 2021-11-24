UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Quotient Technology worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

QUOT stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $674.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.