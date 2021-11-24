UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,164 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Archrock worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 2.06.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.