UBS Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 500 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 500 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZURN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a CHF 440 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 441.10.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

