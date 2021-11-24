UBS Group Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $25.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $0. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 45,000.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.