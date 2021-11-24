UBU Finance (UBU) Price Tops $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $166,001.94 and approximately $21,798.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00045571 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00087745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 11,094,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,299,208 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.