UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCBJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

UCB stock opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74. UCB has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $120.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

