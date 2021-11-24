UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. UFP Industries has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

