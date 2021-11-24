Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $679.66 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Ultra has a total market cap of $679.66 million and $56.70 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 81.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,858.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.57 or 0.01069113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00275078 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00023091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029597 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003373 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.