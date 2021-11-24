UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.90

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.90 and last traded at $108.36, with a volume of 213991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.23.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $782,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.