Unicly Chris McCann Collection Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a total market capitalization of $274,830.79 and approximately $14,132.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00087651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.32 or 0.07384294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,009.66 or 0.99773388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unicly Chris McCann Collection

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Trading

