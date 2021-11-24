Unicly Genesis Collection Market Capitalization Tops $113,486.02 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $113,486.02 and approximately $857.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00067479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00087439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.22 or 0.07431223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,907.46 or 1.00303259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars.

