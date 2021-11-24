Unido EP (UDO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and $1.06 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.22 or 0.07355833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00086350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.65 or 0.99720046 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

