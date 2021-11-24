UniFarm (UFARM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $320.00

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniFarm has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $320.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00071070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.84 or 0.07386904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,456.06 or 0.98936591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

