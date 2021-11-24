Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Hits $54.49 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $10.91 or 0.00019056 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $54.49 million and $7.90 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00211257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.00790398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016204 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00080164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

