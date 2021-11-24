Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.78

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.78 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 14.12 ($0.18). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 793,826 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £14.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.78.

In other Union Jack Oil news, insider Joseph OFarrell acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

